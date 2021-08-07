Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.72. 382,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,221. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $579.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.