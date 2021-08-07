CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $120,000 Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock worth $636,447. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

