CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $345.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.94.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

