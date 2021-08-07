CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $1,356,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,397,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,225,215.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,234,229 shares of company stock worth $493,365,039. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

