Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,210 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 94,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. 6,475,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

