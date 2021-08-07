Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$11.48 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.09 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 46.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.66.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

