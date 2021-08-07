Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

