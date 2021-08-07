Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.
Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
