Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNG. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of LNG traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,665. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

