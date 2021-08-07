Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.64. 1,081,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,665. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

