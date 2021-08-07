Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 7,426,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

