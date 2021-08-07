Chad R. Abraham Sells 8,300 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PIPR opened at $138.51 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $5,636,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

