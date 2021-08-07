CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,098 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

