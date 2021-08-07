Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Certara updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. 292,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Certara news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

