Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CDAY traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $102.50. 957,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.91 and a beta of 1.39.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,959 shares of company stock worth $739,386 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

