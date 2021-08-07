Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Acquires $70,750.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 128,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.44. Cerecor Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERC. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cerecor by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $5,179,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

