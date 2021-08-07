Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 238,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,360,777 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENX. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.