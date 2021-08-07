Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 238,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,360,777 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $13.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENX. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
