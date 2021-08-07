Centric Swap Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $210,800.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00143120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00155825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,087.47 or 0.99853531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.67 or 0.00801021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

