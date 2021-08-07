Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.0832

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $99.85 million and $1.91 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00866971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00097545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042699 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

