Center for Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 12.1% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $49,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,956,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $138.86. 741,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.39.

