Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $699.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,623,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,296,918. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.64. The stock has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

