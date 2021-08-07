Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,475,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

