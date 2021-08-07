Center for Financial Planning Inc. Invests $89,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000.

DFAS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 42,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,250. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

