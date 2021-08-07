Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $44,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 10,528,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,252,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.