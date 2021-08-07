Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CLRB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 561,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,998. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $54.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.