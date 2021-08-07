Celer Network Hits Market Capitalization of $208.76 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $208.76 million and $40.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.00859338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00099705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00041102 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,628,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.