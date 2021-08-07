Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $74.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

FUN opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cedar Fair by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $42,170,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $23,596,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

