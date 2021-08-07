CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Shares of CECE opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

