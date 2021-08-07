Catex Token Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $964,380.26 and $16,742.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.59 or 0.00856166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00041037 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

