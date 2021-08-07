Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 534,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 223.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

