Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Castlight Health worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.98 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

