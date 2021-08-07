Cassava Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.64). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.66) EPS.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $96.41 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

