Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$228.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$249.69.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 867.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$181.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

