CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHHHF. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CareRx from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CareRx from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

