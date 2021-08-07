CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Insider Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 20,000 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $214,495.20.

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00.

CareCloud stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

