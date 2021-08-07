Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

NYSE:CAH opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.46. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $7,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $166,229,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

