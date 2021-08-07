Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $166,229,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

