Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $46.79 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion and $2.42 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00063320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00034378 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00265163 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00030809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00024628 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,959,337,588 coins and its circulating supply is 32,096,771,580 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.