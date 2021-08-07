Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,077,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.