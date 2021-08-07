Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 906.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.27. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

