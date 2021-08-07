Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,670 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 7,057.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $137,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.