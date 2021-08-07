Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

RYAM opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $455.35 million, a P/E ratio of -178.96 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

