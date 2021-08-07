Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,262 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 689.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.88.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.