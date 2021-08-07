Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Shares of CPXWF opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

