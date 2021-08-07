Capital Power Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.68.

Shares of CPX opened at C$42.51 on Thursday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$28.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.60%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.