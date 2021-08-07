Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 480 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $208.35 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.