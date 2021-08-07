Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

