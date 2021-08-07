Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

