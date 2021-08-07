Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.