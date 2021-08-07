Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,252 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 77,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.