Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $13.50

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.50 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRLBF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

CRLBF stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

